Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,850. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
