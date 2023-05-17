Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,850. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

