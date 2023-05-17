PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $727,000.

PAR Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

PAR stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $902.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

