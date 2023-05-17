Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $23.78

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,067,784 shares of company stock worth $119,804,830 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

