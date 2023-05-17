Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Prothena Stock Down 2.3 %

Prothena stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,800. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

