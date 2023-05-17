Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

