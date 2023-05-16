Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

