Prudential PLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,388 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

First Solar Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

