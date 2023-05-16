HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,554 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.