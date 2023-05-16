Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

