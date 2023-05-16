CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $83,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.