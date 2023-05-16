Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $59,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

D stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

