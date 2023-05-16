KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.