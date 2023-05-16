NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of NiSource worth $53,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

