Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 235 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

BXP opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

