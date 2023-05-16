Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $95,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

