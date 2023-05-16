Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,111,000 after buying an additional 171,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

NYSE:CRL opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

