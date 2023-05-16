First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 339,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of First Solar worth $87,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 4.4 %

First Solar stock opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

