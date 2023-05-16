Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316.74 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $316,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

