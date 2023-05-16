Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $54,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.