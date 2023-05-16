Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Truist Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
