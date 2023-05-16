Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Best Buy worth $205,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,966 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Best Buy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 198,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.