Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $216,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

