Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

