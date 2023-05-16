Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 682 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,034.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

