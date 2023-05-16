Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $80,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NBIX stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84.
A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
