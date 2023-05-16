Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,428,999 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,342,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $234,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

