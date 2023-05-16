Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,123 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

MCK opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

