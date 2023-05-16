Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 275,843 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of ONEOK worth $240,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

