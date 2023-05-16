Huntington National Bank Has $138,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

