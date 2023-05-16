Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

