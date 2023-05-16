Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Snap-on worth $65,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

