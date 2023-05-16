Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 366 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

