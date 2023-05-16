Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 458,855 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.49% of Avnet worth $246,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 125,026 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

