Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $37.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.