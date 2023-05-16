Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $59,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

