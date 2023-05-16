FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,552,000 after buying an additional 155,205 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,057,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 63,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

