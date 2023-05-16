Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.60 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $54,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.