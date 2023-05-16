Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

