Jennison Associates LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,486 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

CHK stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

