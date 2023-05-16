Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

