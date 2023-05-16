Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

