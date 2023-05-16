Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

