Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.