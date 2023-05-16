KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $404.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.67 and its 200-day moving average is $383.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

