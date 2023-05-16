Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 3,824 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $311.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.08 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.