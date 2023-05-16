FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 47 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Biogen by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $311.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.08 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

