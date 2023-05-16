Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $85,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

