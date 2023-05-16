First Trust Advisors LP Sells 780,363 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of DocuSign worth $95,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.