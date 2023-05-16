First Trust Advisors LP Sells 182,629 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 182,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $96,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

