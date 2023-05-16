Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,481.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

